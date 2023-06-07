J&K: LG Calls For Strategy For Effective Mitigation Of Human-animal Conflicts

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday called for a strategy for effective and efficient mitigation of human-animal conflicts, and directed for taking proactive steps to protect wildlife and its habitat.

Sinha chaired the fourth meeting of the Wildlife Board for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir at the Civil Secretariat here.

The LG congratulated the officers and other stakeholders on the declaration of Shallabugh and Hygam as Ramsar sites. With this development, Jammu Kashmir ranks fourth in the country in terms of the largest network of wetlands.

Sinha lauded the efforts to conserve and protect the precious wildlife of Jammu and Kashmir and called for proper utilisation of natural resources, promotion of trekking routes and a strategy for effective and efficient mitigation of human-wildlife conflicts.

He directed for taking proactive steps to protect wildlife and its habitat.

Greater coordination among the stakeholders must be ensured to dismantle the nexus of poachers, he added.

"Integrated development of wildlife habitats should be our top priority. Our efforts must focus on strengthening ecological integrity and conservation of priceless resources through people's participation," the LG said.

A detailed overview of the significant achievements made regarding the protection and conservation of wild animals and their habitats was presented during the meeting.

The board also discussed the development of city forests in Jammu and Srinagar, and accorded approvals to several agenda points, including developing amenities for travellers along the Mughal road.

A publication on "Hangul Population Monitoring Exercise, 2023" was also released on the occasion.