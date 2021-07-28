J&K: LG Manoj Sinha Approves Transfer Of 278 Canal Lands For Return Of Kashmiri Pandits

The administrative council of Jammu and Kashmir headed by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha on Wednesday approved the transfer of 278 canal lands in 5 districts for the construction of over 2600 flats as transit accommodation to ensure the return of Kashmiri migrant employees. The land has been transferred to the department of disaster relief rehabilitation and reconstruction under Prime Minister's development package 2015. The estimated cost for the project stands at 356 crores and construction will be done at 7 locations in Kashmir.

The current development to felicitate the return of Kashmiri Pandits is done as part of the Prime Minister's development package 2015, under which planning for more than 6000 houses with an estimated cost of Rs 920 crores has been done. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 2015 had announced Rs. 80,000-crore package for building a modern, progressive and prosperous development in the valley.

J&K administration enhances steps for return of the Kashmiri Pandits

Earlier on July 18, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha had chaired a high-level meeting on the return of the Kashmiri Pandits to the Union Territory. The LG, at that time, had asked officials to take proactive steps to facilitate the rerun of those who faced exodus in 1990. The meeting that happened in Raj Bhavan also witnessed LG Sinha's instructions to roll out directions of proper communication with the entire community. The administration is also directed to ensure that the entire Kashmiri pandit population was registered with J&K Government

The Kashmiri Pandit exodus

The year 1990-91 has been a dark period for the Kashmiri Pandits as they were forced out of the Valley under the threat of violence by the extremists who took control of their homeland. The radicals had given Pandits only 2 options, either to convert to Islam or suffer their wrath. As a result, the Kashmiri Pandits were forced to seek refuge elsewhere in India. As of 2016, only 2,000 to 3,000 Kashmiri Hindus remained in Kashmir Valley compared to approximately 30,000 to 60,000 in 1990. Consequently, 19 January 1990 came to be known by Kashmiri Hindus as "Exodus Day", in memory of the Kashmiri Hindus who were either killed or forced out of Kashmir.