J&K LG Manoj Sinha Asks Forces To Avenge Killing Of SPO; 'take Account Of Every Tear'

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha told security forces on Monday to avenge the killing of Special Police Officer Ishfaq Ahmad and his brother in a terrorist encounter in Budgam. Condoling the demise of the officer, Sinha announced that one of his family brothers, who is also an SPO, will be promoted to a constable rank in the J&K Police force.

"Taking care of SPO Ahmad's family is our responsibility. There is no compensation for death but trust that the government will go to any extent for those stood against terrorism and for the Tricolor of India in J&K," the LG said. "We will provide Rs 10 Lakh ex gratia to their parents of Ahmad. One of his brothers, who is an SPO will be promoted to a constable in JKP," he said.

'Avenge the death of SPO Ahmad & all martyred soldiers'

Telling the forces to avenge the killing of the policeman and his brother, LG Manoj Sinha said, "I feel the time has come that our priority should be to take account of every single tear of their family members. Jammu Kashmir Police, Security forces should pledge that it will be avenged as early as it can be."

"My message is very clear. Terrorists will have to pay a very heavy price for their actions. We have given full freedom to our security forces and we have full faith they will ensure terrorists and their associates are crushed," he said, while speaking at a commemorative event organised to mark 150 years of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"Those involved in terrorist acts and anti-national activities will not be spared. Properties used for willfully harbouring terrorists and furthering terrorism will be confiscated," Sinha warned.

SPO Ishfaq Ahmad was shot dead by terrorists near his residence in Budgam on Saturday evening. Ahmad’s brother Umar Ahmad Dar was also killed in the attack. They were rushed to the SKIMS Hospital in Bemina with critical injuries where Ahmad passed away. Hours later, his brother Umar also succumbed to his injuries.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and leaders of several political parties condemned the killing of the SPO.

Hundreds gathered on Sunday to pay tribute to Ishfaq Ahmad who was killed during the encounter with terrorists. People poured into Budgam to attend the funeral of the slain officer as a show of respect for his service.

A day after the SPO's death, two active terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested in the Budgdam district of Central Kashmir, officials said on Monday.