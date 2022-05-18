J&K LG Manoj Sinha Decries Terrorist Attack In Baramulla, Assures Punishment For Attackers

Following the horrifying terrorist attack at the Dewan Bagh area of J&K's Baramulla district on May 17, police informed that one person have died and three other civilians were injured. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched. Responding to the incident, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday, condemned the attack and assured that the perpetrators will be punished.

Expressing concern over everyday terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, J&K LG Manoj Sinha wrote on Twitter, “I strongly condemn the terror attack at Dewan Bagh, Baramulla. My deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family of Ranjit Singh. I pray for the speedy recovery of injured. Perpetrators of this heinous terror attack shall be punished.”

Terrorists lob grenade at a wine shop in Baramulla; 1 dead, 3 injured

On Tuesday late night, Kashmir Police took to Twitter to inform about the incident and wrote, "Terrorists lobbed hand grenade inside a newly opened wine shop in Baramulla. Four employees got injured. One among them succumbed to his injuries. All are from the Jammu division. Area cordoned and a search started to nab culprits.” As per the latest update pertaining to the incident, the attack was carried out by a burqa-clad terrorist.

Terrorists lobbed hand grenade inside a newly opened wine shop in Baramulla. O4 employees got injured. One among them succumbed to his injuries. All are from Jammu division. Area cordoned and search started to nab culprits.@JmuKmrPolice @BaramullaPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 17, 2022

The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Singh (52) from Rajouri. The injured persons identified as Goverdan Singh, Govind Singh, and Ravi Kumar, have been rushed to hospital.

Rahul Bhat shot dead; Massive protests erupt

Last week, terrorists barged into a government office in Budgam district and shot dead Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat. It was the third targeted attack against the minority community in the Valley this year.

The killing has triggered protests which have been going on for six days even as Kashmir Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar assured demonstrators a permanent peace will return to the Valley as forces will neutralize all terrorists "within one-and-a-half-year."

"Police, army and CRPF together will eliminate all of them (terrorists) within a one-and-a-half year. Permanent peace will come by eliminating the militants, for that you will have to be patient and not get carried away by political parties," he added.

At the protest locations, the slogans were raised such as "LG tim ek kaam karo, kursi chhodd aaramm karo," "administration down down" and "we want justice."

Citing security concerns, the IGP asked demonstrators to clear the road at Anantnag and hold sit-in demonstration inside their colony.

"I have visited the other camps also, they are protesting there as well but within the colony. Sitting on the road is dangerous as the militants can throw a grenade while passing by on a bike or in a cab," he said