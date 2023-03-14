J&K LG Manoj Sinha Insists Valley Has Changed; 'Gone Are The Days When Jobs Were Sold'

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha said that “gone are the days when jobs were sold and given on recommendations of some influential,” assuring that the valley has changed.

“Gone are the days when jobs were sold & given on recommendations of some influential... there were people in Govt jobs who didn't come to office. Such people are now facing difficulties & they must experience it because salary is given from taxes of common people,” said Sinha speaking on the controversy over Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB).

Hiring now through fair and open procedure: Sinha

Sinha added that hiring is now being done through a fair and open procedure, despite some individuals' attempts to completely block the recruitment process.

“Attempts were being made to derail the recruitment process in J&K by some people, who had high-jacked the entire system while in power. Govt will ensure fair & transparent recruitment. Jobs will be given on the basis of merit and not on recommendation,”he said convincingly that ongoing selection for government jobs was being made solely on the basis of competence and merit.

What is the JKSSB controversy?

The Jammu and Kashmir administration made a point to hire a previously blacklisted private agency, Aptech Limited for holding recruitment exams (JKSSB), triggering massive protests.

The demonstrators claimed that Aptech Ltd had been a part of numerous scams in various regions of the nation, such as Leh, Ambala, and Rajasthan. Aptech Limited has been the target of protests since June.

“The Lieutenant Governor administration should rise to the occasion and take necessary measures for the larger benefit of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir,” the protestors demanded.

Talking to ANI, one of the protesters said, “As the single bench judgment had said, the J&K government has lost its credibility. We want to know which higher authority/official is involved with the agency that stops the government from taking action against it.”

“The Aptech Ltd has been blacklisted by Yogiji also, in UP. Why is our government still adamant about having them?” they added.

Decision makers defend the decision

The Jammu and Kashmir administration however defended its decision and said, "The company was blacklisted. It's not blacklisted now. It was blacklisted for three years in 2019 and the blacklisting period ended in 2022," said Rajesh Shama, Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board. "Legally, we had no reason not to hire the agency," he added.

Because "blacklisting is designed for some period and not permanently," Sharma claims, the conditions of awarding the contract were altered. Notably, the exams will be starting on March 16.