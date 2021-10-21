J&K LG Manoj Sinha Launches 'JK ECOP' Mobile App To Track Crime Networks

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha declared the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) project of J&K Police “Go-Live” and launched the “JK eCOP” Mobile Application here at Raj Bhavan. Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor observed that the new citizen-centric technological interventions will help in creating a comprehensive and integrated system enhancing efficiency and effective policing at all levels.

He advised the police personnel to work in synergy, adopt new technology and innovations for modern and effective policing, saying, the new initiatives will definitely strengthen the quick response mechanism of JKP and help the public in need. CCTNS will make the Police function citizen-friendly and more transparent by automating the functioning of Police Stations, besides providing multiple channels by simplifying the process to access services from the police. All mandatory Citizen Services have been made available through CCTNS Citizen Portal – https://jkpoliceeservices.gov.in. About 222 Police Stations and 100 Higher Offices have also been covered under CCTNS till date, it was informed.

LG Sinha announces app for tracking crime and criminal networks

“JK eCOP” Mobile App will provide all police-related public services. The app has been developed keeping in mind the needs of the public as well as the smooth functioning of the Police department. The app provides features like One-Click access for locating the nearest Police Station, a panic button to send distress messages, and provides all the important helpline numbers to the public. The public can register complaints, share information with the police, report Accidents & Traffic Violations, besides availing of various Citizen Services. The public can also access information regarding the status of the National Highway on a real-time basis, e-Crime Awareness, Safety Tips for Tourists, Foreigners Registration, Yatra Guidelines, Senior Citizens Safety etc, it was further informed.

On being informed about the status of the process to cover newly established Police Stations under CCTNS, the Lt Governor asked the officials to complete the same at the earliest to ensure time-bound delivery of the services to the citizens of J&K. The Lt Governor also advised the concerned officials to explore the possibility of developing the version of “JK eCOP” Application for all types of mobile phones so that maximum population can avail its benefits.

Pertinently, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, also visited Baramulla to review the overall developmental scenario in the district. Lt Governor also e-inaugurated smart kindergartens in 18 education zones of the District. He called for making determined efforts for reducing the dropout ratio of female students and further improve the female literacy rate. He also enquired about the various initiatives taken by the department for students during the last year including community classes and other initiatives.

Image: PTI