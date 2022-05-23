J&K LG Manoj Sinha Meets Protesting Kashmiri Pandits In Budgam; Assures Justice

As Kashmiri Pandits continue to raise their voice against the killing of Rahul Bhat, a Chadoora Tehsil Office employee, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday met the protestors in Budgam, assuring to look into their grievances and deliver justice. On May 12, Bhat was shot at by two terrorists while he was working at the Tehsildar's office in the Chadoora village.

“The talks will continue. Demand relocation to safe places outside the Kashmir valley, will not join duty until the demand is met. Protest will continue,” one of the Kashmiri Pandit Employees said after meeting LG Manoj Sinha.

On May 13, all three terrorists who killed the Kashmiri Pandit were gunned down, confirmed J&K DGP Dilbag Singh. Manoj Sinha had met Rahul's family that day, and had assured them that the government stood by the grieving family, further asserting that terrorists and their supporters will pay a 'heavy price'.

Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat shot dead

On May 12, Rahul Bhat was shot at by two terrorists while he was working at the Tehsildar's office in the Chadoora village. On May 13, the country, along with Bhat's family members bid adieu to the government official. Expressing their grief and anger, the relatives of Bhat echoed chants of "Rahul Bhat Amar Rahe" and "Pakistan Mudrabaad", as he was laid to rest. Rahul Bhat's wife also spoke to Republic TV and strongly condemned the attack on her husband, which claimed his life at his workplace. Meenakshi Bhat who broke down while speaking in front of the media also claimed that there was no security threat to him however, this attack took place.

"He works at the DC office. I spoke to him at 3:45 PM, that is 10 minutes before the attack but did not feel any threat. I was at a birthday party when I spoke to him and he was speaking very normal to me. Later, I got a phone call about an attack on him where he has been shot in the shoulder, however, I was relieved that he will be saved. But they took him away from me and I am left all alone with nothing", the grieving wife said.

The incident comes nearly a month after two motorcycle-borne terrorists opened fire at a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper in the Chotogam area of South Kashmir's Shopian district. The victim, identified as Sonu Kumar, survived the attack. The series of targetted killings started in the month of October 2021. Mostly outsiders, especially Hindus, have been the target.