J&K: LG Manoj Sinha Says Govt Committed To Rehabilitation Of Displaced Kashmiri Pandits

Speaking to Republic TV about the reopening of FIRs filed during the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, “We are committed to returning of Kashmiri pandits.” He went on to add that the accommodation for the displaced community members was being built. “Over 6000 homes and transit accommodation were approved but couldn’t go through. We are now working on it. Flats will be built for the people,” Sinha said.

Furthermore, he stated that the flats were not enough for the transition but claimed that the action was a start. “I don’t believe that this is enough but let us take action,” the J&K Lieutenant Governor told Republic. Earlier last week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the progress of the rehabilitation of the Kashmiri Pandits, during a meeting with Manoj Sinha. Back in 2015, the union government had approved the building of homes for the relocation of the Kashmiri Pandits to the valley. However, according to the Union Home Ministry, only 17 per cent of the proposed accommodation has been completed to date.

NGO moves SC to reopen probe into the killing of Kashmiri Pandits

An NGO associated with the cause of Kashmiri Pandits, on Thursday filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court seeking a probe into the killing of Kashmiri Pandits in 1989-90. The petition was filed by the NGO named Roots in Kashmir against a 2017 order of the apex court, dismissing the organisation’s petition. The Court had dismissed the NGO’s plea for probe citing a long delay in the process. The organisation has now filed a curative petition seeking directions to decide the case afresh by launching a probe.

The fresh plea comes in the light of hot discussions being held in the country over the film The Kashmir Files. Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists. The film has evoked mixed reactions among the audience with some lauding Agnihotri for showing the Pandits' pain, while others have accused Agnihotri of vilifying Kashmiri Muslims.

