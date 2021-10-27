J&K LG Marks 75th Year Of Indian Army's Air Induction To Evict Pakistan; Dedicates Song

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday dedicated a war memorial named ‘Saviours of Kashmir’ to the arrival of the Indian Army in Indian Air Force aircraft, at Srinagar Airport back in 1947.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, while addressing the event, hailed the service of Major Somnath Sharma, Lt Col Rai, Maqbool Sherwani, and Brigadier Rajinder Singh who had sacrificed their lives in order to save J&K from the Pakistan Army’s invasion. The Chinar Corps were the main organisers of the event.

Today attended the commemoration of the 75th year of Air Induction of Indian Army to evict Pakistan forces and save Kashmir. The event was organized by Chinar Corps @ChinarcorpsIA. pic.twitter.com/D2itQRTUOz — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) October 27, 2021

New Song on Naya Kashmir

A new song on Naya Kashmir was also released by LG Sinha during the commemoration of the 75th year of Air Induction of the Indian Army. The song composed for Naya Kashmir has been named 'Watan hai pyar Naya Hindustan'.

A new addition has also been made in the form of sculptures of Brig Rajinder, MVC of J&K State Forces, and Shaheed Jenab Maqbool Sherwani of Baramulla at Srinagar International Airport. While speaking, LG Sinha remembered the sacrifices made by Brigadier Rajinder Singh who was also the first recipient of Maha Vir Chakra in independent India. He also added that Maj Somnath Sharma will be included in the syllabus of students from the next year and his brave story will be bestowed upon every youngster of Kashmir in further accelerating the UT's growth.

My humble tributes to great warrior Brigadier Rajinder Singh ji on his Punya-tithi. He was the first recipient of Maha Vir Chakra in Independent India, who sacrificed his life valiantly defending Jammu & Kashmir while fighting Pakistani invaders. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) October 27, 2021

LG Sinha hails dedication of security personnel of J&K

While addressing the commemoration ceremony of the 75th year of Air Induction of the Indian Army to evict Pakistan forces and save Kashmir, LG Manoj Sinha mentioned that he was proud of the Army and the security forces who carried the great Indian tradition of courage and valour and would do anything to protect their nation. LG Sinha claimed that J&K was marching towards peace, development, and prosperity and it was only possible due to the girth and dedication of the brave security personnel of J&K.

Youth should know of Pakistan's barbaric activities: LG Sinha

JG Sinha stated that the new generation should be informed about the barbaric atrocities being perpetrated by Pakistan which sponsored the killings of thousands of innocents. On that Sinha said, "They must know the brutality executed by the neighbouring country, also the biggest terror sponsor."

