J&K LG Orders Officials To Set-up COVID Care Centers In Every Panchayat Amid Rise In Cases

In a move to help COVID-19 patients receive better medical facilities, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday ordered setting up a five-bed COVID Care Centre in every panchayat of the Union Territory. The action is also taken with an aim to strengthen the medical infrastructure for rural areas. Considering many of the households might not have the option of isolation for COVID-19 patients, this step has been initiated added the Lieutenant Governor.

These centers will also have oxygen beds for critical patients.

He further said that Rs. 1 Lakh has been approved for extra facilities.

"Rs. 1 Lakh approved from District Capex Budget for creation of facilities in School, Community hall or Panchayat ghar in consultation with nearest Health Centre and Panchayat representatives," tweeted J&K LG, Manoj Sinha.

According to the series of tweets posted by the LG, necessary COVID-19 essentials will be placed in these centers with the usage of mobile testing vans to cover villages for testing with the help of PRIs and volunteers. According to the LG Manoj Sinha, ambulances with oxygen support shall operate in rural areas.

Jammu and Kashmir COVID-19 cases

On Wednesday, the union territory reported 3,969 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total tally to 3,355. A total of 62 new COVID-19 deaths were reported making the toll to 1,784. Out of the total fresh cases, 2,594 were reported from the Kashmir division and 1,375 from Jammu in the last 24 hours. Comparatively, numbers in fatality have come down from Tuesday while fresh cases have increased. As per the Government data, there are currently 50,494 active cases in the Union Territory, and 2,02,039 patients have recovered so far.

The region is struggling to bring down the surge that has been witnessed in COVID-19 cases. The action from Lieutenant Governor will surely enhance the current healthcare system which is having a huge pressure of caseload. Earlier, in May visuals from the region had come out where virus-infected patients were seen getting treated on the ground due to the unavailability of beds. Doctors were extending every support to the patients however they were not being able to get admitted to the hospital.

(Image: ANI)