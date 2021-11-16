J&K LG sets target of two lakh cases for financing through self-employment schemes

Jammu, Nov 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday set a target of two lakh cases for sanctioning and financing under self-employment schemes in the Union Territory.

Sinha reviewed the status of self-employment schemes with secretaries and senior bank officials at the Civil Secretariat here, an official spokesman said.

The Lt Governor issued directions for the skill development department to utilise cutting-edge technology to fulfil the real-time needs of the industry.

Sinha said SC, ST, OBC and women entrepreneurs should be given special focus in the self-employment schemes.

He also asked the Deputy Commissioners to ensure the saturation of social security schemes and basic amenities, especially in far-flung and border areas.

The Lt Governor has asked the banks to lay out uniform criteria for ensuring that no deserving candidate is denied the financial inclusion benefits due to trivial reasons.

He directed them to designate nodal officers who will ensure the timely disposal of loans to the beneficiaries of employment generation schemes, the spokesman said. Impressing upon the secretaries of departments concerned and deputy commissioners to saturate the coverage of various schemes, Sinha said departmental coordination and involvement of all stakeholders, including banks, cooperatives, departments of skill development, and labour and employment is imperative for achieving the desired results of benefitting the public.

He reiterated his directions of identifying minimum five youth from each panchayat for skill development and hand-holding, with dedicated focus on the border and remote areas of the UT.

Expressing dismay over the low credit-deposit (CD) ratio of banks, the Lt Governor issued strict directions to the heads of respective banks to increase their CD to more than the minimum benchmark of 40 per cent.

He asked the Commissioner Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department to regularly collect data from the banks and coordinate with them to ensure optimum available opportunities to the unemployed youth.

Sinha told officials to develop a common dashboard for monitoring the process and ensuring that all the benefits of intended self-employment schemes are extended to the grassroots level.

The Lt Governor also issued instructions for the marketing and forward linkages for finished handicraft and other local products, the spokesman said. PTI TAS AB HDA

