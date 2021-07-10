J&K: LG Sinha Chairs Series Of Meeting On COVID-19 Situation, Advises To Adhere By SOPs

Despite significant improvement in the COVID condition of Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Friday advised citizens of Union Territory to abide by the SoPs. The Lieutenant Governor chaired series of high-level meetings with members of the COVID Task Force, Deputy Commissioners, and SPs on COVID Containment efforts of the J&K Administration. During the meeting, LT Sinha added that the valley region is doing much better than other states in terms of controlling the COVID spread.

Today chaired a series of meetings with Covid Task Force, DCs, SPs on J&K’s Covid scenario; directed them to focus on the Blocks with high positivity rate with increased testing & Covid containment measures to contain the spread of the virus. pic.twitter.com/oR2nyHSn0c — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) July 9, 2021

Instructions generated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief has instructed citizens to:

Not lower anti-COVID guards

Religiously follow all SoPs

COVID appropriate behaviour with utmost sensitivity and responsibility

The health officials in the state have been directed to focus on the blocks with a high positivity rate with increased testing & COVID containment measures to contain the spread of the virus. Additional steps have been announced by the valley official that the health authorities are requested to follow:

Nodal officers have been asked to check adherence to COVID Protocol at tourist places and public parks

Formation of a greater COVID Clinical Management & Vaccination capacity by reforming healthcare delivery system

Intensified awareness

Observing the violation of virus protocols by citizens, Manoj Sinha directed the DCs and SPs for intensifying the awareness campaign at all tourist places ensuring full compliance with the coronavirus protocol and appropriate behaviour by tourists and locals. Strict measures have been instructed especially for the public spots.

“Public parks should allow entries to persons who are inoculated, wearing masks with COVID negative report. The concerned officials should appoint Nodal officers for strict adherence,” added J&K LG, Manoj Sinha.

COVID vaccination condition in Jammu and Kashmir

On a positive note, the Lieutenant Governor expressed satisfaction as 8 districts in the valley have 100% vaccination coverage and a few are near saturation. The Lt Governor directed the remaining districts which are lagging behind to adopt a more proactive approach and micro-level planning to meet the targets. According to Lt Governor Sinha, better management of patients and other crucial timely interventions have been witnessed with J&K Government's greater clinical management capacity.

SEHAT scheme

To further ease the process of availing healthcare benefits, the J&K Govt has created SEHAT scheme and directed the senior officers to develop an institutional mechanism so that the impaneled health institutions can directly avail the claims of patients treated under the scheme. The Lt Governor also passed strict direction for increasing and saturation of the coverage of the SEHAT Scheme. Meanwhile, Sh. Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department gave a detailed briefing on scientific data-driven analysis and other important aspects of the Covid management.