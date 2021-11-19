J&K LG Sinha Hails PM Modi For Allocating ₹441 Crore To Widen Akhnoor-Poonch Highway

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday expressed his gratefulness to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari for sanctioning Rs 441 crores for the revamp and upgradation work of the two-lane Akhnoor-Poonch road, which comes under the National Highways - 144A.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Sinha wrote, "Grateful to Hon'ble Union Minister Nitin Gadkari ji and Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji for having sanctioned Rs 441 crores towards the Rehabilitation, up-gradation work to 2-Lane with paved shoulder under 13 TF on Akhnoor-Poonch Road (NH-144A)."

National Highways Minister Gadkari had in September approved two significant projects worth Rs 2,556.36 crore on Samba-Jammu and Akhnoor-Poonch Highway in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Gadkari sanctioned Rs 734.64 crore under Project Sampark for the revamp and upgradation of the road to a two-lane path including the construction of Bhimber Gali Tunnel on the Akhnoor-Poonch Road. The central government has approved the widening of Jammu-Akhnoor Road followed by Akhnoor-Poonch Road via Nowshera and Rajouri, which is being considered to help in smoother traffic movements while curtailing travel hours, especially on the Akhnoor-Poonh Road.

Akhnoor-Poonch Road - a strategic route for Indian Defence

The Bhimber Gali Tunnel will help in reducing the distance between Akhnoor and Poonch. Apart from serving locals in the districts of Rajouri and Poonch by cutting travel time, the widening of the Jammu-Poonch road will lead to speedy movement of defence vehicles as both the districts, Akhnoor and Nowshera, share Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan. The road has strategic importance in India's defence movement at times of war or conflict.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha lauded the initiatives taken by PM Modi in the making of "Naya Jammu Kashmir". He highlighted Delhi–Amritsar–Katra Expressway under the Union government's 'Bharatmala Pariyojna'.

J&K LG lauds PM Modi's initiatives for 'Naya Kashmir'

"The government is expediting the process of construction of Delhi–Amritsar–Katra Expressway at a cost of Rs. 3044.02Cr under Bharatmala Pariyojana. The sanctioning of much-needed road connectivity projects in the UT reflects the Prime Minister's Naya Jammu Kashmir slogan," J&K LG Manoj Sinha said.

The government is expediting the process of construction of Delhi–Amritsar–Katra Expressway at a cost of Rs. 3044.02Cr under Bharatmala Pariyojana. The sanctioning of much-needed road connectivity projects in the UT reflects the Prime Minister's Naya Jammu Kashmir slogan. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) November 19, 2021

Launched in 2015, the Bharatmala Pariyojona, with an expenditure of Rs 5.35 lakh crore, aims to construct 83,677 km of committed new highways.

The project will build highways from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and then cover the entire string of Himalayan territories - Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and also portions of borders along Uttar Pradesh and Bihar alongside Terai, and move to West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and right up to the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur and Mizoram.

Image: @SANNAWASIM/TWITTER/PTI