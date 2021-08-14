In a move to safeguard the properties of Kashmiri Pandits, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday announced strict actions against those violating the J&K Migrant Immovable Property Act 1997.

The J&K administration has said that it would take timely action against any violation of the Act, including respect to religious properties, besides ensuring eviction, custody and restoration of such properties. The step is being taken to stop the possible encroachment of immovable assets of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley.

To ensure full implementation of the 1997 act, Sinha directed authorities to conduct surveys and take stock of properties left behind by the migrants. The officials have also been asked to update registers within 15 days and submit respective reports to the divisional commissioner. Moreover, an online application has been formulated for migrants to make any corrections or changes to their property information. The act was brought in 1997 by then Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah but was not followed till now.

"The competent authority (district magistrates) shall undertake survey or field verification of migrant properties and update all registers within a period of 15 days and submit compliance reports to the divisional commissioner, Kashmir," the order passed by LG was quoted by PTI.

Steps taken for the return of Kashmiri Pandits

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha had, on July 16, chaired a high-level meeting on the return of the Kashmiri Pandits to the union territory. The LG, at that time, had directed officials to take proactive steps to facilitate the return of those who faced exodus in 1990. The meeting that happened in Raj Bhavan also witnessed LG Sinha's instructions to roll out directions of proper communication with the entire community. Further, the administration instructed officials to ensure that the entire Kashmiri Pandit population was registered with the J&K Government.

LG Manoj Sinha approves transfer of 278 canal lands

The administrative council of Jammu and Kashmir headed by Manoj Sinha on July 28 approved the transfer of 278 canal lands in five districts for the construction of over 2,600 flats as transit accommodation to ensure the return of Kashmiri migrant employees. The land was transferred to the Department of Disaster Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction under the Prime Minister's development package, 2015. The estimated cost for the project stands at Rs 356 crores and construction will be done at seven locations in the union territory.