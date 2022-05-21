J&K LG Sinha Reviews Amarnath Yatra Preparation; 'To Ensure Best Facilities Top Priority'

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha reviewed the preparations for Amarnath Yatra at a high-level meeting in Raj Bhawan on May 21. The meeting was attended by DCs, SSPs, and officials of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB). During the meeting, the Lieutenant Governor stressed that it is the priority of the administration to ensure the best facilities for the pilgrims.

According to the press release, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also fixed June 15 as the timeline for completing all works pertaining to the highly-anticipated Amarnath Yatra. He further instructed for regular monitoring of specific works at two districts- Anantnag and Ganderbal. He directed that adequate field staff of the concerned departments, including Jal Shakti and Power, should remain available for providing continuous services during the Yatra.

J&K Lt Governor reviews Amarnath Yatra preparation

The meeting was attended by R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor & CEO SASB; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; IGP Kashmir; Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, Heads of the Departments, besides senior officers of Civil, Police Administration, and SASB. While discussing the arrangement during the Yatra, the Lt Governor also emphasised on publicising the measures and efforts to be employed for ensuring plastic-free environment to protect the ecology. The meeting also included detailed discussions on ensuring various other arrangements such as drinking water, pilgrims’ movement, RIFD tracking on all routes, Langar stalls, pony movement, and helicopter service.

Lt Governor Sinha has also directed for the augmentation of health infrastructure and implementation of a meticulous traffic plan. During the discussions, Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta asked all officers for ensuring impeccable Yatra arrangements. He said that Amarnath Yatra has a significant impact on the economy of Jammu and Kashmir, and further asked concerned Deputy Commissioners to check the functionality of public utilities along the highways and install Welcome Boards and signs for pilgrims coming for the holy yatra of Amarnath while putting special focus on cleanliness.

The Chief Secretary also instructed the officers to take the PRI members onboard for making further required Yatra arrangements in their respective districts, adding that feedback should also be taken from the visiting pilgrims. The Holy Yatra of Amarnath will commence from June 30 this year from both- Pahalgam and Baltal routes.

Image: PTI