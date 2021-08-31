J&K LG Sinha To Chair Meeting With Army Officials To Review Security Amid Afghan Crisis

The Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Kashmir, Manoj Sinha will be chairing a high-level meeting on Tuesday late afternoon at Raj Bhavan amid Taliban takeover in Afghanistan and the United States' complete withdrawal from the war-torn country. The meeting is likely to be attended by top Indian Army officials including Army Commander, 03 Corps, and Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir. The discussions are expected to revolve around the security scenario in the valley and threat perception from Pakistan and its allies. It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan had earlier admitted that it would take the Taliban's assistance to snatch Kashmir from India.

The information regarding the meeting came as the Indian Army on Sunday, August 29 said that the security situation in Kashmir is under control and that there is no need to be concerned about possible consequences of the Taliban's Afghanistan takeover. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Srinagar, Lieutenant General DP Pandey, the General Officer Commanding of the Indian Army's 15 Corps, commonly known as the Chinar Corps, asserted that "the security situation here (Kashmir) is in our control."

Rajnath Singh's warning to Pakistan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday had clearly issued a strong message to Pakistan and warned that India will not allow it to misuse the crisis and push cross-border terrorism onto Indian soil. Rajnath Singh stated that the PM Modi-led government was constantly monitoring the Afghanistan crisis and admitted that it had posed a new series of challenges for the nation. However, he assured that India was capable of dealing with all dynamic challenges and was upgrading its preparations with regard to it.

Pakistan's statement targeting Kashmir

A spokesperson of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), the party of the Imran Khan government, Neelam Irshad Sheikh, recently said that the Taliban would help Pakistan in conquering Kashmir. The PTI leader's statement had arrived as a direct affirmation that Pakistan will not hesitate to take the help of the Taliban to fight against India. During a TV news debate, PTI spokesperson Neelam Irshad Sheikh said that the Taliban have announced they will join hands with Pakistan in Kashmir.