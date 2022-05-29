J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Meets Murdered Actor Amreen Bhat's Family In Budgam

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Sunda, May 29, visited the family of Amreen Bhat, a television actor who lost her life in a terror attack on May 25. LG Majnoj Sinha met Amreen's father, sister and brother-in-law and also her 10-year old nephew, who was injured in the attack, and whose condition is now stable.

According to police sources, the two LeT terrorists who were involved in the attack were neutralised in a joint operation of the J&K police and the Indian Army.

Earlier LG Sinha had strongly condemned the killing of Amreen Bhat and prayed for the speedy recovery of her nephew. He also assured that the terror ecosystem in the state will be demolished.

"No words are strong enough to condemn the heinous terror attack in Budgam. Deepest condolences to the family of Amreen Bhat & prayers for fast recovery of her injured nephew. We're firmly resolved to demolish terror ecosystem that continues to receive reinforcement from across the border (sic)", the office of the J&K Lieutenant Governor posted on Twitter.

Amreen Bhat's killers neutralised by security forces

Social media sensation Amreen Bhat was shot dead at her house in Hishroo village of the Chadoora area in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam by some unidentified terrorists on May 25. The LeT terrorists came to her house at around 7.55 pm and asked her nephew to call Bhat, who was later shot dead. Her 10-year old nephew was also injured in the attack.

The two terrorists responsible for the killing of the actor were neutralised by J&K police jointly with the Indian Army in Kashmir's Awantipora in the wee hours of May 27, two days after the attack. They were identified as Shakir Ahmed Waza and Afreen Aftab Malik.

Amreen's family speaks to Republic

The family of the 35-year old TV artist Amreen Bhat asked for justice for their daughter and said the culprits should be punished. Earlier, speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Zubair Ahmed, Amreen's brother-in-law stressed that innocent people are killed for doing no wrong.

He said, "What harm had she caused to anyone? Why were they targetted and killed?"

The father of the victim, while narrating the unfortunate incident, said, "Two people came to our home to call her for a shoot last night. They shot her after she told them that she would not go for the shoot."

Recent civilian killings in J&K

The incidents of civilian killings by Pakistan based terrorists in the state of J&K have shot up in the recent past. In another event of firing, the terrorists killed a J&K policeman and also injured her 9-year old daughter. The police official named Saifullah Qadri was shot in the Soura area of Srinagar. His daughter was taken to the JVC Hospital, Bemina for treatment.

In another shocking incident, this time at a government office, terrorists fired bullets at Rahul Bhat on May 12 while he was at work. Rahul was a revenue department official at the tehsildar office in Chadoora, who was shot at terrorists in his office following which he was immediately taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

According to IGP, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar, a total of 26 terrorists belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammad and the Lashkar-e-Taiba have been shot dad since January 2022. "So far, 26 foreign terrorists have been neutralised this year," informed Kumar after killing three terrorists, foiling an infiltration bid in the Kupwara district on May 26.

(Image: ANI)