J&K Light Infantry Parade: Over 460 Youths From Jammu Join Indian Army

In a major boost to the Indian Army, the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAK LI) Regimental Centre on Saturday, September 18, held the passing out parade where 460 youths from the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir participated as to join the Indian Army. The attestation parade depicts the graduation of a recruit into a young soldier.

The brave soldiers will take oath in all religions displaying the true Indian vision of 'Unity in Diversity'. All the religious leaders were present at the event.

JAK LI is the oldest and most decorated infantry regiment of the Indian Army. The regiment that emerged during the first Indo-Pak War when Pakistan invaded Kashmir, has received one Paramveer Chakra and three Ashok Chakra. It also received three battle honours in 1971 – Laleali, Picquet 707, and Shingo River Valley.

J&K Light Infantry recruitment

In July, JAK LI had announced its recruitment batch of 614 graduating young soldiers from Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking on the recruitment, Lt General DP Pandey, General Officer Commanding of the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army, congratulated the youth and appreciated their contribution towards motivating other youngsters of Jammu and Kashmir to join the security forces.

The reviewing officers felicitated the young soldiers and the Sher-e-Kashmir Sword of Honour was awarded to Recruit Sahil Kumar. The title of ‘Overall Best Recruit’ was given to Triveni Singh Medal and recruit Irshad Ahmad Dar received the Chewang Rinchen Medal for ‘Best in Firing’.

J&K Army Commander on youth protection

Later on August 31, Kashmir valley's top army commander visited members of around 80 families whose children joined various terrorist groups in Jammu and Kashmir and urged them to bring them back. General-Officer-Commanding of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps Lt Gen D P Pandey told the families, "I request you to pull out your children from the swamp called terrorism. I leave it up to you how you pull them out but please do it".

While Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told the parents, "Police and security forces have been providing opportunities (to local terrorists) to surrender during live encounters since last year. Families are requested to convince their children (newly recruited terrorists) to come back".