J&K: Local Terrorist Shot Dead By Forces In A Joint Operation In Pulwama

In a development, the Jammu and Kashmir Police informed that one terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces in Pulwama. The encounter which took place in the wee hours of Monday, saw the police and security forces take on terrorists in the Chatpora encounter. The joint operation is likely over.

According to the latest information, the J&K security forces shot dead a local terrorist. The killed terrorist has been identified as Suhail Ahmad from Kupwara. He was gunned down by the forces in the Chatpora Encounter on Monday morning. The forces also recovered one AK 56 during the joint operation.

“Pulwama Encounter Update: 01 terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” the J&K Police informed in a tweet. It is pertinent to note that this is the third encounter that took place in J&K within twenty-four hours. The security forces on Sunday killed two terrorists during an encounter in Kupwara. They also took down two terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed in Kulgam.

Two terrorists killed, another nabbed in Kupwara

A day after an off-duty J&K police officer was shot dead, the police in a joint operation with the Army's 28RR shot dead two terrorists, while one more was arrested in the Kupwara region, informed J&K police, which also added that the killed terrorist has been found to be a Pakistani and associated with the LeT.

The joint operation was launched in the Lolab area of Kupwara based on the information provided by the terrorist Showket Ahmed Sheikh. During a search of the hideouts, the terrorists fired upon the joint search parties, who retaliated and killed two of the militants and also apprehended one more after getting trapped.

Image: PTI