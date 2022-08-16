After a Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian district on Tuesday and his brother left critically injured in the firing, locals in the Kashmir valley are holding the administration responsible for such targeted attacks on civilians. The locals claimed that the administration in the valley is not cooperative and demanded their removal.

One of the locals while speaking to Republic TV, said, "A day earlier when I and my brother were attacked, I went to the DC and other officials in the territory but my concern was dismissed by him and no heed was paid." Further holding the administration responsible for today's attack, the local added, "What happened to me and my brother a day earlier is now happening to this family."

"Nobody listens to us. They say that nothing is there in their hand. When I went to the administration, they asked me to sit in my village quietly. They said live there and die there, we cannot do anything. Nothing is in our hand," the local told Republic TV.

Kashmiri Pandit brothers attacked in Shopian

Earlier in the day, in a targeted civilian killing in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists fired upon two Kashmiri Pandits in the Shopian district. The victims were identified as Sunil Kumar and Pintoo Kumar. The brothers hailed from the Chotigam village and were attacked in an apple orchard in the Chotipora area of Shopian. Sunil Kumar, who suffered two bullet wounds succumbed to his injuries.

As of now, the area has been cordoned off and the police are on the hunt for the assailants.

"Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of Shopian. One person died and one injured. Both belong to minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police informed.