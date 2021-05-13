J&K Lockdown Extended Till May 17, Streets Empty And Shops Closed Ahead Of Eid-ul-Fitr

Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, COVID-19 induced lockdown is extended till May 17 to tackle the coronavirus situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The shops remain closed on Thursday as the lockdown was extended in the Union Territory by the government.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday urged everyone to follow the COVID curfew rules. The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday extended the curfew in the union territory till 7 am on May 17 due to the surge in COVID cases. The curfew will remain in force till May 17.

The administration has imposed the curfew in 20 districts of the union territory but allowing essential services to function. According to the official order, the gathering permissible for marriages is reduced to 25 from the current 50 with effect from Sunday itself.

COVID Cases In J&K

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 4,509 fresh COVID cases, taking the tally to 2,29,407, while 65 deaths in the past 24 hours pushed the toll 2,912 in the Union Territory, officials said. Out of all the fresh cases, 1,759 were from the Jammu division and 2,750 from the Kashmir division.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 863 cases, followed by 621 in Jammu district and 377 in Baramulla district. The number of active cases has reached 51,542 in the Union Territory, while 1,74,953 patients have recovered so far, the officials said. The death toll due to the disease rose to 2,912 as 65 fresh fatalities 46 in the Jammu region and 19 in the Kashmir valley were reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, police have arrested 145 people and lodged 92 FIRs, besides realizing a fine to the tune of Rs 1,09,200 from 678 people for violating the COVID guidelines in the Kashmir valley, a spokesman said. He said 15 vehicles were also seized in Budgam and Kulgam for violating restrictions and indulging in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals.

(With ANI Inputs)