J&K Logs 1,000 Dengue Cases With 659 Cases In Jammu, Authorities Amplify Preventive Steps

Amid increasing dengue cases nationwide, on November 5, Jammu and Kashmir reported over 1,000 fresh mosquito-borne infections with a majority of 659 cases logged in the Jammu district. Subsequently, the authorities have been prompted to intensify measures to contain the menace and the source of the same. An official informed PTI that ten sentinel surveillance hospitals with diagnostic facilities are functional in the aforesaid J&K division.

Dengue cases surge in Jammu & Kashmir

According to officials, 194 cases were recorded in Kathua, nearly 94 dengue cases were diagnosed in the Samba district of the Union Territory. They further informed that the malariologist department of medical institutions and local civic bodies have amplified the measures to curb the surge in dengue cases in the Jammu division. Also, the ongoing vector-control and fumigating activities have been intensified.

In association with the Jammu Municipal Corporation, thermal fogging is being conducted in regular intervals, to kill mosquitoes responsible to spread dengue, in a phased manner, while covering 75 Jammu wards in the urban and semi-urban areas. Samba, Kathua and Udhampur authorities have also scaled up similar activities on the account of dengue control. In view of the upsurge, nearly 155 beds have been allocated for dengue patients at GMC Jammu and other district hospitals.

1,000 new dengue cases in J&K

Until November 2, a total of 993 cases of dengue were reported in the Union Territory with Jammu (639 cases), Kathua (172) and Samba (87) districts in Jammu Division accounting for the majority of the cases, the officials said.

"The office of the State Malariologist in Jammu has scaled up preventive activities such as vector-control activities (bio-larvicide fish, spraying and fogging) and information education and communication (IEC) and behaviour change communication (BCC) activities," an official spokesman said.

“On-the-spot visit was conducted to the areas having a high number of reported cases. Radio talks to increase awareness among the masses regarding preventive measures have been aired periodically by senior officers of the department,” the spokesman had added.

(With inputs from PTI)