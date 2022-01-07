J&K Logs 542 COVID Cases, 1 Death

Jammu and Kashmir faced a surge in COVID infections with 542 fresh cases being reported in the last 24 hours, with one death, officials in Srinagar said on Friday.

The additions took the overall number of infections to 3,43,310, they said.

Out of the fresh cases, 288 were from the Jammu division and 254 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Jammu district recorded 176 cases, the highest, across the UT.

There are 2,492 active cases in the region, while the number of recovered patients has reached 3,36,284, the officials said.

The region has lost 4,534 of its people to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 51 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) with no new cases added in last one day, added the officials.

