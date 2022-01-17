J&K: Longest Running Anti-terror Operations In Poonch District Enters Day 99

The longest-running encounter in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir entered day 99 on Monday, January 17. The encounter that started on October 11, 2021, included several anti-terror operations including the detention of locals who have been alleged to have assisted terrorists to survive in the jungle area of the district and the elimination of several terrorists. In the latest development that was reported on January 3, the Indian Army had foiled an infiltration attempt by Pakistani terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Hamirpur area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The January 2022 infiltration bid was the third such attempt by terrorists since January 1. Meanwhile, several anti-terror operations were launched with intensified search and cordoned procedures.

Earlier in 2021, the security forces of the valley had strengthened the operations against terrorists after several civilian killings had taken place. In October, inputs regarding the presence of terrorists in the Dera ki Gali (DKG) area was received to security officials since then several developments have taken place.

Earlier on October 24, LeT terrorist Zia Mustafa was eliminated during the shootout between the security forces and terrorists when jailed Mustafa was taken to a terrorist hideout area in Bhata Durian for identification. The LeT terrorist under investigation in connection to the ongoing operation where 3 Army jawans and a JCO were martyred.

Later, all the terrorists involved in civilian killings were neutralised in separate encounters. On October 27, 6 accused were arrested, three of them were nabbed as they tried to flee to Saudi Arabia while three locals were arrested for providing logistics to the terrorists.

Later the operations again escalated after terrorists targeted police personnel in Srinagar leaving at least three martyred and dozens of others injured. On December 13, terrorists opened fire on a police vehicle in the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar. According to the Kashmir Zone Police, 2 personnel have been martyred in the attack, and at least 14 are reported to be injured. All the injured personnel have been evacuated to the hospital and the area has been cordoned off. The attack took place near the Zewan area of Srinagar.

