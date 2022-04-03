J&K Looms Under 'terror Threat' Ahead Of Delimitation Commission's Visit To Jammu

Ahead of the Delimitation Commission's visit to Jammu this week, a terror threat has started looming in the union territory raising possibilities of a terrorist attack. According to sources, top intelligence agencies award of a terror attack in Jammu as the commission is scheduled to arrive in Jammu on Sunday afternoon.

As per the intel inputs, it has warned that the terrorists may use drones and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to carry out major attacks in Jammu. Following this, the Jammu and Kashmir security has been also asked to remain on vigilance amid the alert.

This came in view of the Delimitation Commission's visit scheduled to Srinagar and Jammu on April 4 and 5 for public hearings on the submitted suggestions and objections on its draft delimitation proposal for the union territory. The public hearings are likely to be conducted district-wise for the UT. While the hearing for the Jammu region will be done in Jammu itself, the hearing for the Kashmir region will be done in Srinagar.

The hearings will further provide a chance for the people and groups to present their arguments before the panel for further reference. Meanwhile, the people are those who had earlier filed objections and suggestions on the proposed reconfiguration of assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Delimitation Commission's recently drafted proposal

Furthermore, the panel will then decide on whether it will need to rework the delimitation draft in line with the arguments of the public. Notably, in its recently drafted proposal, the Commission has not increased the number of Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, nor did it reserve any Parliamentary constituency for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). However, it reserved seven seats for SCs and nine for STs in the Legislative Assembly.

Image: ANI