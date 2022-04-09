J&K: Lt Gen DP Pandey Asserts 'smiling Faces Are The Change In Kashmir'

General Officer Commanding of Srinagar based Chinar Corps Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey on Saturday said that smiling faces are the real change in Kashmir post the Abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Smiling Faces Is The Change In Kashmir: DP Pandey

Speaking at a function at Hyderbeigh area of north Kashmir's Pattan, the top army officer said that in his tenure if he really succeeds in achieving something are smiling faces of Kashmiris. He said these smiling faces are real changes in the Naya Kashmir because with it peace and prosperity are “at their best.”

GOC 15 corps DP Pandey, while praising the police, and security forces, said that their hard work, and dedication resulted in giving the new life to around 100 misled terrorists who surrendered and were now living with happy moments and with their families.

He said our jawans put their lives in risk, in trouble for the sake of innocent people in Kashmir. The officer further added that many of our forces sustained injuries in the terrorist attacks but succeed in saving the lives of common Kashmiris.

The top army officer also appealed to people to take care of their children, show them the right path, and guide them towards a bright future.