J&K: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Condemns The Brutal Killing Of Inspector Parvaiz Ahmad Dar

On Tuesday, June 22, a Jammu and Kashmir police officer was shot by terrorists as he was going to offer prayers in Srinagar's Menganwaji Nowgam area. Condemning this inhuman act of terrorists, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has said, "I strongly condemn the brutal killing of Inspector Shri Parvaiz Ahmad Dar of J&K Police outside the mosque in Nowgam by terrorists. His supreme sacrifice won't go in vain, terrorists will be punished for the act. My heartfelt condolences to the family of the martyr".

The police officer was rushed to a nearby local hospital but breathed last due to severe injuries.

Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SHMS) medical superintendent Dr Kanwarjit Singh said, “A CID police inspector was brought dead to the hospital. He had multiple bullet wounds in his abdomen”.

So far, it is known that the terrorists used pistols to fire, revealed a preliminary investigation and CCTV footage. An investigation is in progress while the cops have identified the suspects and are currently being questioned on the incident.

Recurring killings of young officers continue in Jammu and Kashmir

In early June, two cops were killed after terrorists attacked a joint team of police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Sopore’s Arampora, Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar informed ANI, “Two policemen and two civilians lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Sopore. Two other police personnel are injured. Lashkar-e-Taiba is behind this attack”.

One more incident of shooting was reported in June where an off-duty Jammu and Kashmir policeman was killed near his home at Saidapora of Srinagar.

An official manning police control room Srinagar said, “There was firing on the policeman and he was taken to SKIMS but he has succumbed to his injuries”.

In early May, a grenade attack on a police party in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir was carried out by unidentified terrorists. A police party was engaged in checking vehicles at Nad on Samba-Udhampur road when this incident occurred but no casualty was reported. An operation search was in progress to arrest the suspected terrorists who committed this act.

