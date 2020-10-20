J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Launches 'My Town My Pride' To Empower Urban Local Bodies

Jammu and Kashmir's government's "My Town My Pride" programme kick-started in Poonch on Monday, with the Secretary to the government speaking to all the councillors and hearing their requests and issues.

"This is part of bringing the administration to the doorstep of the people. I spoke to all councillors here and heard their requests and issues. We'll try to resolve them," said Secretary J Sarmad Hafeez.

"We have a very vibrant council here. We have a very responsive administration here, our district officers were also present and they heard councillors' issues as well. We will try to resolve their issues and we will also ensure that the people are satisfied," he added.

Participating in the programme at Baramulla on Monday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, the Government has launched the 'My Town My Pride' programme with the sole aim of empowering the Urban Local Bodies by reaching out public and ensuring immediate redressal of their grievances.

The two-day long programme is being held in Urban Local Bodies on from October 19 to 20, during which camps for public service delivery are being set up. Speaking at the gathering, Manoj Sinha stated that - Public outreach in towns, Strengthening grass-root democracy, and service delivery at doorsteps are the three main objectives of the "My Town My Pride" initiative.

"The My Town My Pride' is not a programme to announce anything new, but an opportunity to discuss and derive solutions to existing needs, issues and for effective delivery of services at every doorstep. During these two days, many issues faced by the cities will come to light, which will thereby help create a definitive roadmap for developing a strong ecosystem for our cities, focussing on the urban-rural partnership, enhancing market and business opportunities, job creation, filling the gaps in the education system and ensuring sustainable economic development of our cities," he affirmed.

Benefits under 'My Town My Pride'

Under 'My Town My Pride' program, every Municipal Council will be given Rs one crore to complete the ongoing works. The Municipal Committees will also be given Rs 50 lakh each. Moreover, Municipal Corporations will get Rs Five crore to fill the gaps.

While some part of the amount will be used for installing street lights in the city and some for creating parking spaces.

After the success of the Back to Village-3 programme, there was a need for a similar initiative for urban centres of Jammu and Kashmir, which is why, My Town My Pride programme was formulated, the Lt Governor stated.

"We need to work on startups, look for private investors in agriculture and allied activities, strengthen the business environment to make our cities best performing cities in the country'. Development should be inclusive and sustainable to meet challenges of the future," said the Lt Governor.

(With inputs from agency)

