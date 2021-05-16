J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Takes Feedback On COVID-19 Situation In The UT

Amid the unprecedented second wave of coronavirus across the country, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had a series of meetings with Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, and other concerned officers and during the meetings and sought District-wise feedback on important aspects of the COVID management system pertaining to testing, the impact of corona curfew, hospital referral system, the functionality of oxygen generation plants, availability of COVID dedicated beds, the daily trend of COVID cases, recovery rate.

Putting a focus on full utilization of new Medical Colleges, the Lt Governor asked the concerned officers to ensure that people living in adjoining areas of medical colleges must go to these health institutions for treatment. Operationalisation of ventilators by the trained manpower in medical colleges should be ensured, besides the capacity of COVID dedicated beds must be increased gradually, maintained the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also asked the officers to take comprehensive measures to ensure testing, active case detection, and contact tracing, and early hospitalization wherever required for saving precious lives. Saving the life of every citizen of Jammu & Kashmir is our top priority. All the resources and funds are being made available to tackle the COVID pandemic. Everyone needs to work unitedly to save lives,

'100% vaccination of 45+ age group': Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Lt Governor Sinha also asserted on Saturday that the restrictions were showing significant results in containing the coronavirus transmission, as he set a timeline of 10-days for achieving the target of 100 percent vaccination of 45-plus age group with the first dose. Sinha also directed the Health Department to intensify testing in rural areas and other urban localities with a high positivity rate, besides a gradual increase of dedicated beds. He passed the directions after a detailed assessment of the present COVID scenario in the Union territory with a series of meetings, which also discussed the way forward for tackling the spread of the coronavirus more effectively, an official said. Stressing on bringing uniformity in the patient care system, the Lt governor called for coordinated efforts from all the stakeholders to contain the spread.

