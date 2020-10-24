J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha visits Vaishno Devi Shrine, reviews facilities for pilgrims

J&K's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Holy Cave of Vaishno Devi Temple to pay obeisance on the occasion of Durga Ashtami on Saturday. He was accompanied by Principal Secretary to the LG Nitishwar Kumar and CEO of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Ramesh Kumar. LG Sinha is the chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

Lieutenant Governor reviews facilities

Other than praying for peace, progress and prosperity in J&K, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha also took stock of the development projects in the Vaishno Devi Shrine and reviewed the facilities put together for the pilgrims as well. He instructed the CEO of the Vaishno Devi Temple shrine board to ensure all the infrastructure development projects are completed within the stipulated time period without any problems to further expand the facilities to meet the demands and requirements of the tourists and pilgrimage. CEO of the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board briefed Lt Governor Manoj Sinha with regards to the current status of the ongoing projects and works.

Read | 68-year-old Maharashtra Woman Cycling 2,200 Km To Reach Vaishno Devi; Netizens Offer Help

Read | J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Launches 'My Town My Pride' To Empower Urban Local Bodies

The CEO also updated LG Sinha about the arrangements put in place to improve the facilities for the pilgrims. The CEO also shared the details of the Navratri arrangements made by the board for the pilgrims during the festive season. The details included the decoration of the Bhawan of the Vaishno Devi Temple, Atka as well as the surrounding areas using beautiful flowers. He further informed the J&K Lt Governor about the 24-hour water and power supply along the tracks which lead to the Shrine and Bhawan are along with the sanitisation, hygiene and sanitation facilities arranged by the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. The Board's Bhojanalaya's ensured the availability of special food for the people who are fasting among other facilities.

Read | Vaishno Devi Shrine Board To Deliver Prasad To Those Who Couldn't Take Yatra Due To COVID

Read | 7,000 Pilgrims To Be Allowed Per Day To Pay Obeisance At Vaishno Devi Shrine From Oct 15

Aside from this, a Shat Chandi Maha Yagya has been organised during the Navratras. This Yagya is scheduled to conclude on Mahanavami with Purna Ahuti. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha was also informed that the Maha Yagya is also being broadcasted daily during the Navratras from 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm on Shraddha MH One channel.

Read | LG Manoj Sinha Thanks PM Modi For Developmental Projects And Encouraging Sports In J&K

Read | QRTs Deployed For Security Of Vaishno Devi Pilgrims During Navratri Festival

(With inputs from PTI)