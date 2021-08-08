J&K Lt Guv Manoj Sinha Says No Place For Violence In UT; 'Terrorists Won't Be Spared'

There will be no mercy for terrorists and their supporters, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said while addressing an event at Kulgam on peace development and de-radicalisation in Kashmir valley on Sunday. He said that there is no place for violence in the union territory.

"In the land of Sufi saints like Syed Simnani, there is no place for any sort of violence. Those joining paths of violence will be dealt with strictly. No mercy shall be shown to terrorists and their supporters in Kashmir," the LG Governor said, reported ANI.

He added that his administration is committed to promoting peace and progress in the region and schemes to empower youths. Sinha also said that those who have tried to radicalise the youth have committed the biggest crime. He urged Imams and Khatibs to keep a close watch on children so that they don't get carried away by the wrong path.

"We have to work towards the development of our youth, irrespective of their religion. People need to rise above religion and caste, only then can peace be established in the region," said the LG.

His remarks come after a policeman was killed and two others were wounded after terrorists attacked a police party in Kulgam's Poshwan area on Saturday.

Education plays biggest role in shaping minds, says Lt Governor

Stating that education plays a major role in shaping minds, Manoj Sinha said that around contractual 35,000 teachers have been regularised in the union territory. "Also, the government is improving the education infrastructure by enhancing the budget allocation for the welfare of the students and their bright future," he said.

LG informed that Jammu and Kashmir government has established two Centers for Invention, Innovation, Incubation & Training (CIIIT) in Jammu and Baramulla. He added that IT towers will be set up in Jammu and Srinagar.

Last week, Manoj Sinha met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and discussed several initiatives. The Lt Governor informed Pradhan that his administration has launched a campaign to lay a strong foundation for remodelling the education system by revising several aspects of the educational structure to meet goals envisioned under NEP 2020.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image Credit: ANI)