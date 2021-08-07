J&K Lt Guv Says 'next 100 Days Are Crucial' Orders District-level Campaigns To Fight COVID

In view of the looming danger of the third wave, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, on Friday instructed the health and information departments to team up and start an extensive COVID 19 awareness campaign at the district level. In his routine meeting, the Governor discussed the ongoing situation of COVID-19 in the Union Territory. The officials from the COVID Task Force, the Deputy Commissioner, and SSPs were present at the meeting. While addressing the officials, Governor Sinha said, "The next 100 days are crucial as per the report by exports. We need to be alert, vigilant and must adhere to Covid protocols to prevent the third wave".

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha asks district heads to start the COVID-19 campaign

The J&K Governor is gearing up to soon launch a COVID-19 campaign. The Governor asked the officials to start a comprehensive campaign as an initiative to create awareness among the people to follow COVID measures to prevent the approaching third wave. The campaign will focus on reaching the maximum number of people. Meanwhile, the Divisional Commissioners will look over the implementation of COVID-19 protocols in their respective divisions, instructed Governor.

While instructing the officials of the Territory, the Governor emphasized building a joint team for an effective result on the ground. The team will also focus on controlling the deadly infection, and no gathering of more than 25 people will be allowed in the valley, he added. Emphasizing the importance of the vaccine, Sinha instructed the officials to equally focus on the vaccination drive. He said that there should be 100 per cent coverage of the 18-44 age group with the first dose and timely inoculation of the second dose of the coronavirus. He also gave directions for updating all COVID-related websites and increasing testing capacity in different divisions.

COVID-19 situation in Jammu and Kashmir

According to ministerial data, Jammu and Kashmir have recorded 144 fresh COVID cases, followed by zero deaths in the last 24 hours. Currently, there are 1404 total active cases, out of which 834 are in Kashmir and the remaining 574 in Jammu. So far, the total number of death cases due to COVID in J & K has tallied 4386. A total of 96 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

IMAGE: PTI/PIXABAY

(With ANI Inputs)