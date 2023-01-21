J&K Lt Manoj Sinha Inaugurates Accommodation For Kashmiri Pandits

In a major relief, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, inaugurated 930 flat-type transit accommodations for migrant Kashmiri pandit employees in the Zewan area of central Kashmir's Srinagar district on Friday stating “Genuine demands are being fulfilled.”

These flats will house Kashmiri Pandits working under the Prime Minister's Reconstruction Plan (PMRP).

“We have inaugurated a 930 flat-type transit accommodation for the migrant Kashmiri pandits whose majority is working under Prime Ministers Rehabilitation Package (PMRP) and are from Srinagar,” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said.

Accommodations for Security and protection: Sinha

The Jammu and Kashmir government has begun to provide many such transit options for Kashmiri Pandits in various districts throughout the Kashmir Valley. According to the government, these accommodations are for the security and protection of Kashmiri Pandits. "We have undertaken similar projects throughout the Kashmir Valley. "Security concerns and measures to protect KPs have been well addressed," Sinha said.

“The administration has been working in a sensitive manner to resolve issues raised by Kashmiri pandits, there used to be a time in the past that the posts were not filled but now everything has changed and now the posts are being filled,” he added.

How are Kashmiri Pandits reacting to this?

Notably, Kashmiri pandits have expressed gratitude to the administration for the rehabilitation initiative. "We applaud the administration for taking this step. I believe that the sooner the construction work is completed, the sooner my children will return to me," said a Kashmir Pandit.

"We are really really happy because we are again in our place after a long 35 years. We have high expectations from the administration,” said another.