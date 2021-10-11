J&K: Major (retd) Gaurav Arya Explains Geographical Challenges To Pooch Encounter

In a recent update to terror encounters in Jammu and Kashmir, five brave Army jawans were martyred and one terrorist was killed during search operations conducted in the Dera ki Gali (DKG) area of Poonch district on October 11. Major (retired) Gaurav Arya, exclusively speaking to Republic TV, explained the geography of the Pooch district where the encounter was still underway. Major General (Retd) GD Bakshi, disagreeing with India's decision to a ceasefire, also details the consequences of the same.

Major (retired) Gaurav Arya explaining the geographical aspect of the encounter location, said, "The site where the gunfire between the Indian Army and terrorists is underway, is a dense forest that serves as a good hiding spot for the enemies to carry out the attack".

He said that one will experience chilly cold and bearable heat in the spot but the forest is too dense and that a person standing just 20 feet away will not be visible.

Speaking about Pakistan's seeking in-game, he had earlier said, "I was along the Line of Control in the late '90s and I have seen it myself on how Pakistan Army helps terrorists get into Jammu."

Furious over the tragic turnout of the event in the Pooch encounter, Major General (Retd) GD Bakshi stated, "We should go all out and stop being defensive." He added it's high time to get offensive and said that he doesn't understand why the security over the border is constantly changed.

GD Bakshi said, "Pakistan is being benefitted with India's decision to a ceasefire at the borders. So many explosives were discovered, many encounters have been witnessed for the past few months". He cited the killings of civilians as a sign of the consequences of the ceasefire.

Speaking about the same, MM Khajuria, former J&K DGP said, "India shouldn't wait for Pakistan to strike and rather must strike before they can even think of it".

Encounters in J&K

In a major achievement by security forces in connection to targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, a terrorist affiliated with The Resistance Front, (TRF) an offshoot of Pakistan-based terrorist organisation, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad, was killed in an encounter in Bandipora. Ensuring security to the minorities residing in Jammu, the police have taken the killing of innocent civilians seriously.

Earlier on Monday, in another encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, an unidentified terrorist was killed by the Special Operations Group (SOG), J&K. A police officer was injured in the encounter.

On October 8, during an encounter where a terrorist fired upon Srinagar Police teams, a terrorist was killed while another escaped. According to documents recovered from the killed terrorist, he was identified as Aqib Bashir Kumar of Trenz Shopian, a terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT.

