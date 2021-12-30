J&K: Major Threat Averted As Security Forces Recover Arms From Shopian's Residential Area

In a major development from Jammu and Kashmir, security forces have recovered arm's and ammunition in Aglar area of Zainapora Shopian in a joint operation from a residential house.

This comes shortly after the J&K security forces on Wednesday confirmed the killing of three JeM terrorists in Kulgam. Speaking in a joint press conference with the Indian Army, Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar said that the two local terrorists and one Pakistani militant were killed by the armed forces in an encounter. The forces informed that no collateral damage was reported.

On Wednesday, security forces gunned down three terrorists in the Mirhama area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. The forces also undertook another encounter in the Anantnag district. The joint security forces killed a total of six terrorists of proscribed outfit JeM killed in the two separate encounters. Speaking about the success of the encounter, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the terrorist outfit has suffered ‘huge losses’ this year inflicted by the Indian Army. The IGP Kashmir asserted that the operations that underwent on Wednesday have brought down the number of local terrorists in the region. He also informed that the terrorists in the region have now been reduced to 85-86. Furthermore, the officer added that this is the first time, the number is being lowered to below 100. He further stated that the forces are ready to provide bodies of the killed terrorists if Pakistan make claims.

6 terrorists neutralised in less than 24 hours

On December 26, the security forces had eliminated a total of six terrorists in two separate encounters. The back-to-back anti-terror operations happened in J&K on Saturday. While one encounter took place in Shopian, the other one happened in Pulwama district in a span of just two hours. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the two terrorists gunned down in Shopian belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The two terrorists were eliminated based on the inputs regarding the presence of terror activities in the area received by the forces. The encounters carried on to Saturday evening and the terrorists were brought down within 24 hours of the first firing. Four more terrorists were neutralised in the anti-terror operation at the Tral area in south Kashmir's Pulwama.