J&K: Major Tragedy Averted As At Least 10 Kg IED Recovered In Beihgund Area Of Tral

In a major update, an Improvised explosive device (IED) of around 10 to 12 kilograms on Sunday was recovered in the Beihgund area of Jammu and Kashmir's Tral, informed police officials. The Army and police are currently working on destroying the explosive. The tragedy was averted after the police received specific inputs about the explosive.

"On a specific input of police, an IED, approx 10-12 Kgm has been recovered in Beihgund area of Tral. Police and Army are on the job to destroy it insitu. A major terror incident averted," said the Police.

30 kg of IED recovered from Pulwama

This comes a week after an IED was detected by the joint patrolling party of the Jammu & Kashmir police, Indian Army and the CRPF at Rangmulla in Pulwama. According to ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, the IED was recovered near Tahab Crossing on Circular road. It is said to weigh approximately 25-30 kgs. The bomb disposal squad of the joint security forces has reached the spot and is on the job.

A similar incident was witnessed last month as well when the Pulwama police, 55 Rashtriya Rifles, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) defused an IED-like object in the region. A gas cylinder fitted with firecrackers was planted by the terrorists at Litter Chowdribagh road in a bid to harm the security forces.