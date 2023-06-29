J&K: Man Kills Father Over Suspected Extramarital Affair

In a shocking incident in Jammu's Reasi district, a man killed his father over an alleged extramarital affair. The accused took help from two brothers of the woman in carrying out the crime. The family of the deceased had filed a missing complaint in March, but the police investigation was misled for three months until the police found concrete evidence against the accused. At least five people are found to be involved in the case.

The course of investigation changed when the Reasi Police found a skeleton in the Serla Bhaga area. The remains were later found to be those of Paramjeet Singh, whose son Vikas Thakur confessed to his crime before the police and revealed how he took help from the two brothers of the woman his father was in a relationship with, to dispose off his body.

In Jammu, man kills father over illict relationship

SSP Reasi Amit Sharma told Republic that a "complaint was filed in the month of March saying that a person identified as Paramjeet Singh was missing. The son of the deceased, Vikas Thakur, tried to mislead the police. He killed his real father and then disposed of the body in a forest area to escape the law."

During the investigation, it was found that the deceased had an "extra marital" affair and had abandoned his wife and son for a long time. Not happy with his father's conduct, the accused hatched a conspiracy to kill him. He told his uncle to file a police complaint regarding the disappearance of his father and misled the investigation by telling false stories. Police revealed that the accused also disabled the mobile phone of his father to evade location tracking during the investigation.

Meanwhile, another senior officer of Jammu and Kashmir police confirmed to the Republic that out of five people involved in the killing, four had been arrested, including the son of the deceased and the two brothers of the woman.

Efforts are on to arrest the fifth accused in the case.