J&K: Man Kills Wife & Mother-in-law Over Marital Dispute In Rajouri District, Arrested

In a shocking incident, a man has been arrested for allegedly murdering two people in the Gadyog village of PP Khawas in J&K's Rajouri district. The man, identified as Kashmir Singh, a resident of Gadyog, attacked his wide Priyanka Devi (22) and his mother-in-law Shanti Devi (52) in his house over a prevailing marital dispute, police said.

According to sources, the incident occurred when the girl was taken to her in-law's house forcefully by her parents. The girl had left her in-law's home but was reunited with her maternal family by police. Later, the family members took her forcefully to her in-law's house.

Both mother and daughter were attacked with an iron rod by Kashmir Singh following which, Priyanka died on the spot while Shanti died while being shifted to the hospital. The victims had suffered head injuries.

The accused has been arrested and a case of murder under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been filed in Budhal police station. The bodies were shifted to a hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

MP: Former Congress spokesman shoots his wife dead

In a similar incident that took place earlier in the day, a former Congress spokesperson allegedly shot his wife dead in the wee hours at their residence in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The accused, Rishabh Bhadoria, is absconding.

"The incident occurred in Ram Nagar locality under the Thatipur police station limits in Gwalior city. Former Congress spokesman (Gwalior unit) Rishabh Bhadoria allegedly fatally shot his wife Bhavna Bhadoria, aged around 30-31 years, using a firearm and fled," said sub-inspector Brahmanand Sharma.

The Thatipur police received information from Rishabh's father Krishnakant Bhadoria who called Police COntril Room at around 2.30 am. The exact reason behind the killing is not clearly known. Police said that Rishabh is a habitual offender and many cases have been registered against him in various police stations.