J&K: Man Slits Wife's Throat Over Alleged Dowry Demand In Samba's Ramgarh

In a shocking incident that took place in the Ramgarh area of Samba district, Jammu, a man identified as Sunil Kumar alias Sunny Lambad committed a horrifying act, slitting the throat of his wife, Rimpy, with a sharp-edged weapon. The brutal killing occurred on Thursday afternoon at their residence, shortly after Rimpy returned from her parents' place.

History of dowry-related abuse

According to the victim's family, Sunil Kumar had a history of mistreating Rimpy due to dowry demands. He and his parents had been pressuring her to provide a shop and a fixed deposit of 2-3 lakhs. Rimpy had sought refuge with her parents multiple times, complaining about the dowry harassment, but to no avail. Her father shared, "Our daughter came to us 3-4 days ago and told us that Sunil, his father, and mother are demanding a shop and fixed deposit of 2-3 lakhs, to which I refused as I understood he will spend this money on drinks only. We went to the Police with a complaint 3-4 times, but he didn’t mend his ways. We sent her back to her in-laws; we wanted to end this."

Swift police response and arrest

Immediately after the tragic incident, the Samba Police acted promptly and formed a team led by Addl. SP Samba Surinder Choudhary. They conducted a series of raids and successfully apprehended the accused, Sunil Kumar. The Police, in their statement, said, "A case FIR No. 40/2023 u/s 302 IPC has been registered at Police Station Ramgarh, the post-mortem of the deceased has been got conducted through the board of doctors and after completing all legal formalities, the accused has been arrested by police & subjected to sustained interrogation."

Victim's background and family

Rimpy, a resident of Ramgarh, had been married to Sunil alias Sunny Lambad for nearly four years. The couple had a two-year-old daughter together. Despite the presence of their child, Sunil committed this cold-blooded murder and subsequently fled the scene.

Police statement and ongoing investigation

Senior Superintendent of Police Samba, Benam Tosh, spoke about the murder case and confirmed the arrest of the accused husband. He emphasised that the investigation is still ongoing, stating, "A 24-year-old housewife with a two-year-old daughter was brutally murdered by her husband. The police responded swiftly and apprehended the accused before he could escape from the district." Tosh further added, "Despite his attempt to flee after committing the crime, the police tightened security measures throughout the district, leading to his arrest."