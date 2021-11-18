J&K Mandates COVID-19 RTPCR Testing Fortnightly For All Medical Staff, Pregnant Women

In view of the surge in COVID-19 infections, on November 16 Jammu and Kashmir's health department enumerated certain directives for health services and medical practitioners in the Union Territory. In addition, the district administration has imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am starting from Wednesday, after a notable upward trend in the graph.

The Director of Health Services, Dr Renu Sharma issued a set of guidelines, addressed to 'Chief Medical Officers and Medical Superintendents' within the Jammu division. The notification titled 'Precautions to taken in view of rising COVID cases' called for 'immediate steps' to check the rise in COVID-19 infection in the UT.

J&K administration asks health facilities to 'be prepared'

All staff of health institutions have been asked to get themselves an RTPCR test and Rapid antigen test on a fortnightly basis. While pregnant females reporting to health institutions are required to undergo the aforementioned tests ten days prior to the estimated day of delivery (EDD). Additionally, to-be mothers are asked to get their Rapid antigen test 'frequently' amid antenatal visits.

Moreover, the administration and health institutions are asked to keep infrastructure and facilities 'prepared in all respects to deal with any spike of COVID wave'.

COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir

On Wednesday, J&K reported two COVID-19-related deaths and 168 fresh infections taking the total number of active cases in the UT to 1,513. The death toll of J&K stands at 4,457 and the tally of COVID-19 positive cases have risen to 3,34,600. The health officials stated that the total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir is 1,513 including 1,269 from the Kashmir division and 244 cases were reported from the Jammu division.

A total of 197 people have recuperated from SARS-CoV-2 and the tally of total recoveries in J&K has climbed to 328638 which is 98.2% of total cases.

COVID-19 cases that tested positive in J&K include 27 from Jammu division include 13 from Jammu, 2 from Udhampur, 2 from Rajouri, 1 from Doda, 1 from Kathua, 1 from Poonch district, 3 from Rambam, 4 from Reasi while 71 from Srinagar, 29 from Baramulla, 12 from Budgam, 4 from Pulwama, 7 from Kupuwara, 7 from Bandipora, 10 from Ganderbal, 1 from Kulgam and zero from Samba, Kishtwar, Shopian and Kashmir division, as per official data.