Republic Media Network reached out to the parents of the late Lieutenant Sushil Khajuria, who hailed from Samba, one of the martyrs after whom the public infrastructure of Jammu and Kashmir will be renamed. While speaking on the government's decision, the parents expressed happiness and added that this should happen with every mother's martyred son. Lieutenant Khajuria has given his life for the country during an encounter with terrorists in Kupwara on September 27, 2011.

The martyr's parents say this decision will help children know the real history.

"This is present government's unprecedented step, and we appreciate it. Through this, our future generation will learn real History. Very proud moment for us, we welcome this decision we congratulate every martyr's family, we are very happy with this. This is very good, we are very happy, and this should have happened, and children should learn what these Bravehearts did, and they should also do it. Every mother's son should get this respect," added the martyr's kin.

J&K govt to rename roads, schools after martyrs, eminent persons

The Jammu and Kashmir administration, under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Thursday, October 21, approved the naming of schools, roads and buildings after martyrs and eminent persons as part of the ongoing “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations. The decision to rename public infrastructure after martyrs was taken by LG Sinha at a meeting of the administrative council headed by him.

As a mark of respect and acknowledgement of the exceptional contributions towards the security and development of the Union territory, certain public infrastructure will be renamed after the martyrs and living legends from Jammu and Kashmir,” a statement from the government said.

Few of the names after whom public infrastructure will be renamed

Lieutenant Nb Sub. Chuni Lal, Lieutenant. Rfn. Suraj Parkash, Lt. HC Sanjeevan Singh, Lt. SPO Barket Ali, Late HC/GD Talib, Late Captain Sanjay Arya, Dy. SP Aman Thakur, Sh. Bansi Lal, Sh. Sudesh Kumar, Dy.S.P. Gulbadhan Singh, SI Sethi Ram, Ct. Dheeraj Kohli, Ct. Raj Kumar, Ct. Jagdev Singh, Shaheed Parshotam Singh, Major Arvind Bajala, Havaldar Sh. Raj Singh, Naik, Yog Raj Singh, Sepoy, Bua Ditta Singh, Subedar (Honorary captain) Dina Nath, Naib Subedar Joginder Nath.

Image: Republic World