J&K: Massive Drone-based Search Operations Underway In Kishtwar After Srinagar Encounter

Amid rampant terror crackdown by authorities in Jammu and Kashmir, an intense search operation is being conducted in Kishtwar district's Pantha Chowk. Top sources have confirmed that the operation is being executed after J&K Police received intel inputs. The update surfaced after three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were neutralised in a six-hour-long exchange of fire in Srinagar that started at midnight on Friday.

Sources tell us that J&K Police have resorted to drones and unmanned aerial devices to locate leads to terrorists and the area has been cordoned off. Adjoining areas at Kishtwar, up to an 8 km radius, is still under cordon. The Indian Army, J&K Police and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) are conducting a joint operation upon being informed on the location of a JeM terrorist, Riyaz.

One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Suhail Ahmad, who is a part of terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed. According to the latest information accessed, the eliminated terrorists was a part of the 13th December attack on the Police bus in Zewan.

Drone-based search operation underway in J&K

In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, armed security forces are seen operating drones to hunt down suspected terror activities in the area. While the unmanned vehicle is seen hovering over Pantha Chowk, security personnel is seen manoeuvering the drone to view real-time visuals of the area.

The search operation is being carried out following an encounter that broke out in the Pantha Chowk area of the district on Wednesday. The area is the same location wherein three police officers were martyred and at least 14 others were injured by terrorists on December 13.

As per the latest update by IGP of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, "All terrorists involved in the Zewan attack have been neutralised."