J&K: Massive Landslide Reported At Multiple Locations, Over 13 Houses Damaged

In the early hours of Monday, traffic on the Doda-Kashmir road halted as a massive landslide was reported in the Thathri area of Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir.

In another incident today in Ramban district of J&K, as many as 13 houses were damaged due to the landslide, after which the affected families were shifted to safe locations.

The landslide, according to the authorities, occurred on the upper side of the Ramban-Sangaldan Gool road, close to Duksar Dalwa in Sangaldan in Gool Tehsil.

"The landslide affected residential buildings and shops. But there was no loss of life. People were moved to safe locations. The operation continued overnight, and right now we have started it again to remove the debris. All facilities are being provided to people," said Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Javid Ahmad Rather.

Irshad Ahmed Raina, a resident of the area, said, "We live here. Our home, as you can see, has been affected by this landslide. The incident happened last evening. The landslide severely damaged three to four houses. We had given an ultimatum and proven the cracks. We want the administration to estimate the loss and do the needful."

Land Subsidence

Earlier in February, a landslide was reported on the Batote-Kishtwar National Highway at Thathri.

In the past few weeks, there has been land subsidence in the area, causing damage to at least 23 buildings, including 21 private homes in the Nayi Basti neighbourhood of Thathri town in the Doda district.

The Doda area falls under seismic zone 4, which indicates a high likelihood of destruction from earthquakes. With a combination of geological impacts from the construction of homes and commercial buildings, as well as larger projects like highways and dams, Joshimath has been used as an example of how these can have adverse effects.