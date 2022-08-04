J&K: Massive Narco-terror Module Busted In Udhampur; Rs 2 Crore Cash & Drugs Recovered

In a big win for the security forces, a massive Narco terror module was busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur city and a huge stash of cash has been recovered. On August 4, cash worth Rs 2 Crore and 250 grams of drugs (Heroine) were seized by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The narcotics and cash were being smuggled from Punjab to Kashmir. The money was going to be used in purchasing the drugs and to indulge in other anti-India activities.

A Punjab-based smuggler identified as Jagtar Singh has been arrested and is being interrogated. The black colour SUV vehicle with number plate PB08-BS-6219 has been taken into custody by the police. A tag of 'Excise Vehicle' was put on the SUV in order to evade the checking posts and forces' scrutiny. The Jammu and Kashmir police are probing the gangster terror group angle and also trying to find out the Pakistani link.

#LIVE: Massive narco cash stash busted in Jammu; Tune in for details on Republic TV here - https://t.co/hBNv8QrX25 pic.twitter.com/DVBQOSt9Ma — Republic (@republic) August 4, 2022

703 kg of MD drug worth around Rs 1,400 crores seized in Mumbai

In yet another incident of drug bust reported from Mumbai, five drug peddlers were arrested on August 4 and a consignment of 703 kilograms of MD drugs was seized in Nalasopara town in Mumbai's Palghar.

"Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police seized 703 kg of MD drug from Nalasopara area. Five drug peddlers were arrested. The seized drug consignment is worth around Rs 1400 crores," said Datta Nalawade, DCP Anti-Narcotics Cell.

Image: Republic World