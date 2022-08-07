J&K: Massive Protest Erupts As Pregnant Woman Dies At GMC; Kin Alleges Medical Negligence

A pregnant woman, who was admitted to GMC Associated Hospital in Rajouri died soon after an operation on August 7. Following the incident, the family members of the deceased staged a massive protest demonstration against the staff and management of the hospital. The family has alleged that because of the carelessness of the doctors and staff of the hospital, the patient lost her life.

The family also claimed that no proper post-operative care was given to the patient and she kept on bleeding for long which led to her death. The family also alleged that the staff of the hospital failed to control the bleeding and stabilise the patient. They added, "The doctor who operated on the patient was careless in his work."

The police has assured the family that the investigation is underway and proper action will be taken against the culprits. More details are awaited.

This is not the first time that the carelessness of a GMC-associated hospital has been reported. Earlier in January this year, a pregnant woman named Shakeela Begum (30) also died because of the negligence and carelessness of the concerned medical staff and doctor. Begum's family also protested against the medical staff and blamed the authorities.

