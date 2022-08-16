J&K: Massive Protests Erupt In Budgam After Targeted Killing Of Kashmiri Pandit In Shopian

Massive protests erupted in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam on Tuesday after terrorists fired upon two Kashmiri Pandits in the Shopian district, killing one and severely injuring the other. Following the incident of targeted killing in the Kashmir valley, local residents staged a protest and blocked roads in Budgam. Following the incident, Kashmiri Hindus living in the valley have again raised concerns over their safety.

In visuals captured by Republic TV, Kashmiri Pandits residing in Budgam are seen taking to the streets and demanding justice for Sunil Kumar's family, who lost his life earlier in the day following a terrorist attack. The protesting Kashmiri Pandits are also demanding their relocation till the situation improves in the valley.

Kashmiri Pandit brothers attacked in Shopian; 1 dead, another injured

Just a day after 76th Independence Day of India, a Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead while his brother was severely injured at Chotigam in Shopian earlier in the day in another incident of targeted civilian killing in Jammu and Kashmir. The victims have been identified as Sunil Kumar and Pintoo Kumar. Sunil Kumar, who suffered two bullet wounds, later succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) offshoot Kashmir Freedom Fighters has claimed responsibility for the Shopian terror attack that took place on Tuesday. Issuing a statement, the terror group Kashmir Freedom Fighters said that the Pandit brothers had been targetted for encouraging people to take part in the Tiranga rallies in the territory.

Notably, the recent attack in the valley was a clear indication of frustration by terrorist groups in view of the success of the Independence Day celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir.