J&K: Massive Search Operation Underway In Samba After 3 Suspects Spotted In Army Uniform

Following four drones sightings in Samba's Bali Brahmana police station region, three suspects wearing army uniforms were spotted at Mangal Market in the Samba district on Monday, August 2. Locals reported the unusual appearance of the suspects in army uniforms with bags, heading to the forest area, to the Samba police. The Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), J&K Police along special operation troops are carrying out the search operation that is still underway.

Speaking on the frequent drone attacks, Dilbag Singh, J&K DGP, said, "Drones are the new weapon used by Pakistan to launch attacks. But, this will be uprooted soon".

"Weaponry, narcotics, cash, and explosive materials are been transported from Pakistan. Be it state or non-state actors, whoever is involved in this are mostly identified as the investigation is still underway", he said.

J&K DGP informed that Lashkar and Jaish terror groups, sponsored by Pakistan are suspected to be using drones for the attacks.

Four drones spotted in the Samba district

On August 1, four drones were spotted in Samba's Bali Brahmana police station region. With this incident, total drone attacks since June 27 twin blasts sum up to 32. The endless drone attacks have raised tensions among the security forces. Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, and the anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, drone terror attacks are suspected.

Rajesh Sharma, SSP Samba, said, "Following the observance of four flying objects reported in Samba area, vulnerable areas at which an attack would have been targeted are being searched".

He further informed that the security forces are on high alert ahead of August 15. Border Police, village defence committee members, police manpower are working together to check on any unusual activities reported in the region.

Security forces on high alert

Earlier on July 25, a high-level joint security forces meeting was held to review and discuss security preparation in Jammu. The Indian Army, Air Force, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF), Intelligence bureau, and J&K police were part of the meeting.

The meeting was aimed at discussing operational preparedness, coordination, and convergence on issues of mutual interest among the internal security forces.

According to Security force sources, ahead of August 15, drone attacks are planned in the region. Also, some terrorists might use internal links to seek into Indian territory and carry out attacks in the Kashmir valley.

(Image credit: PTI)