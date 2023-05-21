J&K: Massive searches in Ramban, security stepped up along Jammu-Srrnagar highway

Security forces on Saturday carried out massive searches targeting the houses of terrorists who have crossed over to Pakistan and those belonging to their associates in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, police said.

The vigil along the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway was also intensified as part of the stringent security arrangement across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of next week's G20 meeting, they said.

The officials said police and security force personnel conducted the raids on houses of terrorists who moved to Pakistan 15-20 years ago and those who have returned to the Union territory via Nepal, slain ultras, militant sympathizers and supporters and other suspected persons in Banihal and Khari tehsil of Ramban, they said.

No one was arrested during the day-long operation, the officials added.