J&K: Massive Success For Security Forces As Top Hizbul Commander Killed In Anantnag

In a huge crackdown against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian security forces have gunned down top commander of a terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday. This comes as an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on Friday in the Rishipora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag. According to Kashmir Zone Police, three soldiers and a civilian were injured in the gunfight and the operation is still underway.

As per the Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar, "Terrorist Commander of proscribed terror outfit HM Nisar Khanday killed. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 01 AK 47 rifle recovered." It is significant to mention that Khanday, who was a resident of Anantnag, was active in the terror outfit since 2018.



According to J&K police officials, the injured were immediately airlifted to 92 base hospital in Srinagar for treatment. "All the injured were immediately airlifted to 92 base hospital Srinagar for treatment and are stated to be stable," J&K police spokespersons said according to PTI.

This comes following targeted killings of Kashmiri minorities and non-locals in the Kashmir valley region. Notably, a migrant labourer identified as 17-year old Dilkhush Kumar from Bihar was shot down by terrorists on Thursday evening in Budgam. On the same day, Vijay Kumar, a bank manager was killed by terrorists in Kulgam. Rajni Bala, a Kashmiri Hindu and teacher from Samba district was killed by the terrorists on Tuesday.

Amit Shah chaired security meeting over J&K targetted killings

In a key security meeting in New Delhi on targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that high-security arrangements should be made for the safety of Kashmiris and non-Kashmiris. As per sources, the government said that intelligence and security coverage should be increased at the local level. Shah said that those spreading terror should be dealt with strictly and should not be spared at any cost. He also asked forces to identify sensitive zones in Kashmir. The Home Minister was told during the meeting that the Anti Terrorism Grid is fully active in this entire matter.