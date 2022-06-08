J&K: Youth Turn Up In Large Numbers For Border Police Recruitment Rally In Baramulla

Hundreds of youth turned out for the physical test in the Baramulla district as the recruiting process for an elite border battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir police began this week. Republic Media Network has accessed videos where enthusiastic youths from Jammu and Kashmir can be seen appearing in the physical test in the valley.

Notably, Jammu and Kashmir Police border battalion works in coordination with other security forces in an attempt to prevent border infiltration, as well as keep an eye on drug smuggling from Pakistan.

Speaking to Republic, Rahul Panjore, a newly recruited jawan from Jammu, said that he was always motivated to join the forces as his father is already serving in the Army. "I have been trying to get into the Jammu and Kashmir Police for the last two years. I came fully prepared this time," he said. Panjore further stated that he will work till his last breath to protect the country from infiltrators. "My main aim is to end the terrorism and motivate the misguided youths to join the forces and serve the country," he added.

Shaheed Hussian, a participant from the Uri district, said that he was eagerly waiting for the recruitment for the border battalion as he has been preparing for this for the last 2-3 years.

"It's my dream to join the police forces and finally I got selected today. My goal is to serve the motherland to the best of my ability," he remarked. Hussian further claimed that as many as 1,300 participants appeared for the physical test on Wednesday. He also motivated participants who could not succeed, and advised them to come with better preparation next time.

Massive anti-terrorism operation being conducted in J&K

It is pertinent to mention here that the recruitment for the border battalion police is being conducted for the first time in the valley since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Meanwhile, a massive anti-terrorism operation is taking place in Jammu and Kashmir days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a high-level meeting in the national capital to review the security situation in the Union Territory.

The Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir police neutralised four terrorists on Tuesday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has held two meetings in 15 days in Jammu and Kashmir. He has instructed security forces to conduct counter-terrorism operations proactively and neutralise terrorists in the valley.

Image: RepublicWorld